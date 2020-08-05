LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family of Private First Class Henry Ferguson is working to get back his Purple Heart after it was donated to a Goodwill in Arkansas "by mistake."

On Thursday, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas posted on its Facebook page asking for the public's help after the award was believed by donated on accident.

The Purple Heart belonged to Ferguson, who was killed in 1945 during World War II.

"He was laid to rest at an American cemetery in the Netherlands," the post said. "We would love to be able to return it to his next of kin."

The post was then updated Friday to announced that Goodwill was in contact with Ferguson's family and they were working on the logistics of returning the medal.

Goodwill said that Ferguson was reportedly a part of the 97th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, 303rd Infantry Regiment.

