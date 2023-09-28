Little Rock Zoo captures wild rabid bat

A wild bat that tested positive for rabies was humanely euthanized after Little Rock Zoo staff observed it flying erratically on Zoo grounds on Saturday, Sept. 23.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo received a report of a wild bat flying erratically on Zoo grounds on Saturday, September 23, which later tested positive for rabies.

The bat was observed exhibiting unusual behavior and examined by the Zoo veterinary staff, who humanely euthanized it. The wild bat was not part of the Zoo’s collection and there is currently known exposure to the Zoo’s animals.

Though there have been no reports of the bat coming into contact with anyone, individuals who may have encountered it have been urged to contact the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) as a precaution.

The ADH can be reached at (501) 661-2381 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or after-hours at (800) 554-5738 for a risk assessment to determine if rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed to prevent the development of illness. You can also email them at adh.zoonotic@arkansas.gov .

While the ADH does not pay for or provide rabies PEP, they can offer consultation to citizens and healthcare providers who have questions about whether it is necessary.

Although bats are an essential part of the ecosystem, they can potentially pose a health risk when in close contact with humans.

A very small percentage of bats (less than 1%) are infected with rabies, and these bats will become ill and behave abnormally, making them more likely to encounter humans.

There is no treatment or cure for rabies once symptoms start and it is nearly 100% fatal, so timely medical intervention is critical.