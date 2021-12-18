Razorback basketball helping bring customers to North Little Rock businesses

Thousands of people gathered in North Little Rock to see the Razorbacks play at Simmons Bank Arena for the first time in more than a year.

While it wasn't the outcome many were hoping for, it's a tradition that Arkansans like Kelton Everett still look forward to.

"We always had a tradition every time they come. Me, my pops, his best friend, and my brothers, we always came down here," Everett said.

Kelton and his family celebrated their tradition of seeing the Razorbacks play in North Little Rock since the pandemic started.

But, that changed Saturday night.

The Hogs being in town also benefitted businesses in the area as restaurants along Argenta were packed - some having a wait time of an hour or more for tables.

Businesses like Four Quarter Bar said this has become a regular occurrence as people are eating out again.

"Live music has really helped a lot and we are seeing a good increase in business," Conan Robinson, owner of Four Quarter Bar, said.

Argenta is excited, with new businesses opening in the area benefitting local economy.

"It seems like we are getting into some new territory here," Chris Kent, Argenta Downtown Council Executive Director, said.

And with the new businesses on the horizon, existing businesses are too seeing an increase in foot traffic.

"We had anticipated this happening a couple years ago, but certainly the pandemic set it back. But, I was down here on Monday night and everything was packed on Monday night too. So, it's just becoming part of the norm down here that places are full," he said.