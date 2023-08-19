Razorback mascot caretaker passes away

ARKANSAS, USA — University of Arkansas' Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Hunter Yurachek announced the death of Keith Stokes, the caregiver of the Razorbacks' mascot, Tusk VI.
Stokes and his family own a farm near Dardanelle where Tusk is kept. Tusk VI is cared for at the farm by the Stokes family, according to the Arkansas Razorbacks website.
"Once again, the University of Arkansas community and Razorback fans everywhere are grieving the loss of a treasured member of the Razorback family," said Yurachek via Twitter. "Keith Stokes represented everything that is right about our state. Keith's loving dedication and selfless service to our live mascot program paved the way for countless fans throughout Arkansas and beyond to connect with their state and their beloved Razorbacks. Our loving thoughts and prayers are with his wife Julie, son Chip and daughter Abbery and the entire Stokes family.
