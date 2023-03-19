Razorback weekend win good for businesses in Central Arkansas

The Hogs secured their spot in the Sweet 16, and that means it's been a very busy weekend for many including restaurants and bars across Central Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There was a lot of excitement across Central Arkansas on Saturday as the Razorbacks secured their spot in the Sweet 16.

“You'd be amazed. People will get there two, three hours early to start gathering seats and pulling chairs,” said business owner Daniel Bryant.



Daniel Bryant owns six restaurants in Little Rock, and right now all locations have been busier than ever.

“You're coming out of January and February, it's a happy time. This is kind of the kickoff for when business really starts ramping up going into the spring," said Bryant. “This March through June is a good stretch for restaurants, people will get out and around.”

He explained that they always prepare well in advance for March.



“We've been doing this long enough to where we have power levels from the year before and we can look back and see what we did last year,” Bryant added.

Since challenges brought on by the pandemic still linger, that preparation is done even sooner now.

“Of course, with COVID everything kind of out the window. What's it going to be like?” said Bryant. “You're going to have supply chain issues.”

While Bryant and other businesses continue navigating any obstacles, he shared that he's just happy to have a full house.