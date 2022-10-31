Razorbacks fend off Auburn's attempt to hire athletic director

The Arkansas Razorbacks have given a raise and contract extension to athletic director Hunter Yurachek, fending off Auburn's attempt to hire him.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — The University of Arkansas have given a raise and contract extension to Hunter Yurachek, fending off attempts by Auburn University to have him join their staff, according to Arkansas Business.

According to the report, Auburn offered Yurachek $2 million if he were to take the position of athletic director at the school. That offer fell through as Yurachek received another raise and contract extension from the Razorbacks instead.

According to Arkansas Business, the university's spokesperson, Nate Hinkel was unable to confirm exact details of the offer, but instead confirmed that a deal was finalized between Yurachek and the University of Arkansas.

"I am confirming that an offer was made and that as a result, recent negotiations have taken place to retain Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek," Hinkel said in an email to Arkansas Business.

While the details of the contract have not been made public yet, Hinkle said that Yurachekl's new contract has since "been verbally agreed upon but not fully executed at this time."

This news is fresh as there were no previous reports of Auburn attempting to hire Yurachek. It also comes Auburn fired their head coach Bryan Harsin following their recent loss to the Hogs.