Tornado recovery agencies in Arkansas move on to new areas

This weekend marks a month since the tornado, and Arkansans continue working to clean up. Now, some companies are packing up so they can help serve areas elsewhere.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Since a tornado ripped through the area on March 31, agencies and clean-up companies are still helping Arkansans recover, and progress along the nearly 30-mile path of destruction continues,

It has been more than a month since an EF-3 tornado devastated parts of the state, and now many of the companies that have been helping with recovery are re-evaluating.

"We will do everything we can to help those that may still have some debris in the back of their house. Unfortunately, we have lost a lot of our volunteers to other disasters in Oklahoma," Heather Jenkins with the City of Sherwood explained.

Sunday was the last day for the city's contractors to remove large debris, and Jenkins said the city has a plan to pick up what's left.

"The debris will just have to be cut up into smaller pieces and put on the curb as they normally do, but it will just have to adhere to the public works and sanitation department standards of what they can pick up," Jenkins described.

Meanwhile, FEMA closed its disaster recovery center in Sherwood on Saturday.

Thomas Kempton with the agency said that decision was made because of the need in other disaster areas in the country and low volume.

"Very few people coming in, they're seeing four or five people a day," Kempton added.

He also said that there are other FEMA recovery centers in the state that have been seeing about 85 registrations a day— so there's still a need.

The agency doesn't plan to close anymore anytime soon.

Kempton also added that people don't have to visit the physical recovery centers.

You can call the agency at 1-800-621-3362, or register online by clicking here.

He also suggests that people contact the Arkansas Insurance Department if someone has been facing challenges with insurance companies.