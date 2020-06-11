Recycle your 2020 campaign yard signs at a North Little Rock sign business

Got a bunch of campaign yard signs just laying around now? Don't throw them away!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2020 Election is...mostly...over now, but the campaigning has pretty much stopped. So what do you do with those campaign yard signs?

Did you know they can actually be recycled and reused?

Brittany Nichols with FASTSIGNS in North Little Rock has been offering to take in yard signs for a few years now. She's able to re-print over the signs for any other occasion.

Nichols says the fluted plastic signs can be used again and again.

"You can bring it to my store and use it as a birthday sign or a graduate sign, or for a yard sale," Nichols said.

You can also donate your signs to be used by local non-profit organizations in central Arkansas.