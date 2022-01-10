Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party

Recycle Bikes for Kids in North Little Rock hosted a block party with plenty of bikes, giveaways, and fun on Sunday afternoon.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles.

On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.

Various volunteers showed up to work on bikes, learn about the organization, and most of all, they were there to have fun.

If you're interested in getting a bicycle for a child in your life, please click here.

The organization also accepts donations. that allow them to get items like tools, bike parts, helmets, and many other things.