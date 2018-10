Recycling right means only recycling the right things!

That means not disposing of motor oil, transmission fluid or other engine fluids in the recycling or the trash.

Instead, take your car fluids to an auto shop or Little Rock green station.

Today's #RecycleRight includes proper discarding of car fluids! Never add those to the recycle bin. The safest bet is to take it to an auto parts store like AutoZone or Firestone. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/zXGBbKchIS — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) October 22, 2018

