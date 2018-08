LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Recycling right means not recycling things that can wrap around the recycling machine.

Some examples of things that can wrap around the machine are plastic bags, string, twine, wire, wire hangers and clothes.

Tip: If you can wrap something around your arm, don't put it in the recycling bin!

Don't get a bad "wrap" and avoid recycling materials that can get tangled in the recycling machine. If you can wrap it around your arm, leave it out of the bin @THV11 Monday's #recycleright tip: pic.twitter.com/7gffHUwPHw — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) August 27, 2018

