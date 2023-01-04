Red Cross of Arkansas receives $25,000 donation from Oaklawn Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn Hot Springs announced on Saturday that it will be donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross of Arkansas to help with the disaster relief from Friday's deadly tornadoes.

“As we’re experiencing one of the greatest days of racing with the running of The Arkansas Derby, our hearts are hurting for our fellow Arkansans, especially in Little Rock and Wynne, who suffered much loss because of the devastation caused by the powerful tornadoes,” said Oaklawn President Louis Cella. “It’s heartbreaking to see the pictures of the damage and to know how many lives have suddenly been upended. We are thankful for the quick reaction of Arkansas’ first responders who undoubtedly helped save lives yesterday.”