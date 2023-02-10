Red Cross spreading awareness for National Fire Prevention Month

Ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Red Cross will install hundreds of smoke alarms this weekend to help keep everyone safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — October is National Fire Prevention Month and the Red Cross has been working hard to spread awareness and prevention tips.

Larry Cloninger is someone who lost his home in a fire in August of 2021 and he explained that it's a day that will stick him forever.

"It was just, it was an emotional roller coaster. And some of it is a blur. Still today, two years later," Cloninger said. "I was worried about all the different things that Dad needs to worry about."

While he's thankful his family wasn't home when the house caught fire, he did lose some pets.

Those losses have become lessons.

"You know, we've gotten through it and learned a whole lot about what not to do and what to do," he said.

He also said that the Red Cross was a big help during the process of moving forward and getting his family back on their feet.

So far this year alone, the Red Cross has responded to close to 750 home fires in the state of Arkansas.

Executive Director Lori Arnold-Ellis expects that number to rise as we head into the colder months.

"It's so important that people know what to do to prevent the fire and have working smoke alarms so that if a fire does happen regardless, everybody in the family hears it and they're able to get out within under two minutes," Arnold-Ellis said.

The Red Cross is going to install free smoke alarms on Saturday, October 7th in Jacksonville to try and save more lives.

"Our goal is to install 300. If we don't make all 300, they will get done sometime in the next couple of months. We have people across the state who have asked for smoke alarms. And we are meeting those needs too," she said.

Arnold-Ellis and Cloninger said the best thing you can do is have a plan for your family just in case.

"Knowing what to do during the fire, having the fire alarms, you know, having the fire drills with you, especially young kids that really don't understand," Cloninger said.

"I encourage everybody to practice their drill at home, especially if you have small kids, mine are teenagers now and I still make them do it. And they roll their eyes, but they do it," Arnold-Ellis said.