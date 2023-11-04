American Red Cross focusing on mental health during tornado recovery

Almost two weeks after the tornado tore through Central Arkansas, some immediate help has left the area and people impacted are still looking for support.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Almost two weeks have passed since a tornado tore through Central Arkansas, and lots of our neighbors are still in need of help.

Organizations like Red Cross know the need goes far beyond the disaster itself and that's why the volunteers aren't going anywhere for a while.

"It's just not a short-term situation for us," Red Cross Regional Communications Manager, John Brimley, said.

Brimley said the organization has now shifted its focus as we get further into the tornado recovery process.

"We're kind of taking that next step, to try to figure out what other resources we may be able to offer such as we're preparing for the mental health aspect," Brimley explained.

Red Cross disaster mental health professionals like Judy Nicholson have ben helping with that.

She said that as time goes on, it's normal to see a change in behavior after going through such a traumatic event.

"The shock and that adrenaline are wearing off," Nicholson said.

Now, Nicholson explained that they've moved into the disillusionment phase where they become more frustrated.

"The honeymoon phase was when everybody was there, you know, and that kind of, all honeymoons. They don't, they don't stay," she added.

Now, people are trying to figure out their next moves.

"That's where we try to come in and keep that from becoming, you know, maladaptive coping mechanisms and an emotional, real emotional downturn," she said.

Even when all the volunteers move to their next stop, Brimley said the Red Cross can refer people who need mental health care to local professionals.

For the rest of us, he said empathy can go a long way in making sure those impacted aren't forgotten.

"We want to make sure that they know we're here for them and we care about them," he said.

If you or someone you know didn't get the help they need from Red Cross, Brimley encourages you to let them know, so they can work it out.

"Whatever your experiences, good or bad, let us know. So that we can fix our systems and processes so that we're able to serve the community as best as possible, as a Red Cross organization," he said.