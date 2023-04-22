American Red Cross assisting tornado survivors with creation of Multi-Agency Resource Centers

The American Red Cross continues its efforts to assist tornado survivors, as cleaning up and moving forward has proven to be a long and challenging process.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dozens of families are still trying to return to normalcy after two EF-3 tornadoes ripped through parts of Arkansas on March 31.

Cleaning up and moving forward has been long and arduous. However, Tony Briggs with the American Red Cross is focused on making it as seamless as possible.

"To ask the people who have been affected by these storms to drop everything, and go from one end of Little Rock to the other," Briggs said.

That's just adding more pressure."

He calls it a "one-stop shop."

Instead of spreading across the city, local assistance programs were together on Saturday to guide people in their next step to recovery.

"It just makes it easier for them to spend an hour or so to do all the paperwork to get the things they need," Briggs said.

John Kinder is one of 400 Red Cross volunteers and workers helping Arkansas.

"I am a local volunteer, and I normally do house fires," Kinder said. "When the tornado hit my local community, it really made me want to step up."

Kindler is helping people with financial assistance.

The agency said you'd need to prove your address is legitimate and if the home is damaged or destroyed to get financial assistance.

The American Red Cross has plenty of ways to verify the information.

According to the agency, they've helped more than 150 families since Friday.

