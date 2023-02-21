New group in Pine Bluff aims to reduce violence

Pine Bluff pastors, police officers and school officials are bringing their ideas to the table to make the city a safer place.

WHITE HALL, Ark. — Pine Bluff leaders are currently trying to address violence, and for nearly two years, the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance has gathered to problem solve.

On Tuesday, members gathered at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

"We want to stop the killing in our city," Group Violence Intervention Director Lenita Hughes said.

It's an issue that takes a village as pastors, police officers and school officials came together during Tuesday's meeting to share ideas.

"How can we help these parents and provide resources for our families?" Hughes said.

The Group Violence Intervention is new to Pine Bluff, and Hughes said the goal is to create intervention projects that keep students in the classroom and off the streets.

"It's not just about the gang violence, but the group violence," Hughes said. "Over the last few years, one of the things in this role is we had nine children in the Pine Bluff School District that were murdered."

Hughes said one way this could change is by focusing on students, who are indirectly impacted by the senseless violence.

"Just because that wasn't their family member doesn't mean that the kid sitting next to that student doesn't have some sort of trauma," Hughes said.

Roosevelt Brown is among the group of pastors, and she visits the schools regularly to offer support.

"Trust is a big issue, so when people see you at school, and they see you on the street, that makes an opportunity for you to reach into their lives," Brown said.

Each pastor and community member wants to help find ways to curb the violence.