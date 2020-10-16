All counties can register to participate in Great Arkansas Cleanup

Volunteers come together to collect litter from Arkansas’ roadways, shorelines, parks and other public areas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Pine Bluff's city-wide cleanup in September 2020.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) is still recruiting Arkansans for its annual Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC) event, which ends on October 31. KAB is challenging all counties in Arkansas to register a cleanup event this year.

Currently, nearly 90 cleanups are registered in more than 40 counties across the state for this annual community improvement campaign. Volunteers come together to collect litter from Arkansas’ roadways, shorelines, parks and other public areas.

“We are so appreciative of all of the Arkansans who have been taking action to clean up their outdoor spaces and essentially keeping Arkansas a beautiful and natural state,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB. “We only have a few weeks left and are challenging all 75 counties to come together and register at least one cleanup in their area.”

Sign up to organize a local cleanup this year at https://bit.ly/KABSignUp . Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to best organize a cleanup. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/KABClean. Volunteers can find and join local cleanups by visiting the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/KABevnt.