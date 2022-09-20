National Voter Registration Day in Arkansas: How to register

ARKANSAS, USA — National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday in September, the nationally recognized day aims to celebrate "civic democracy", according to the National Voter Registration Day's website.
According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, the following criteria must be met before an individual can register to vote:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be an Arkansas resident.
- Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election
- Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned
- Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction
Once eligible, individuals must first fill out an application that can be found at the following sites:
- Your local county clerk
- The Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division: 1-800-482-1127.
- Local revenue or DMV office.
- Public library
- Disability agency
- Military recruitment office
- Online form to request an application through the mail:
- Print a Form:
Residents will know that their registration application has been approved when they are sent a personalized voter registration card from the local county clerk. This could take up to several weeks.
You can also check your voter registration status online by visiting www.voterview.org.
To read more about the voter registration process, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State's website here or call 501-682-1010.
