More regulations proposed for Saline County Library

The future of the Saline County Library is in the spotlight once again— we were at the courthouse to find out exactly where things stand.

On Monday, the Saline County Quorum Court held a first read to amendments that would give the county judge oversight for nearly all library activities.

It was a full courthouse with over 100 people as regulation of the Saline County Library has been a hot-button issue since the court first regulated what books could be in the children's section this spring.

Now— they're looking to oversee decisions from the library's board.

The debate has continued not only in the courtroom but also on billboards across the county.

The Saline County Library Alliance hosted a rally before the meeting to vouch for the library, where many members said the amended ordinance comes too close to restricting first amendment rights.

"There are legal issues, there are the issue of a great public resource in the library we have here and its intent for all residents of Saline county not just those that happen to agree with your beliefs," said one person who is against the ordinance.

Those in support of the ordinance said that the library system— with an over $4 million budget needs that additional supervision.

The quorum court Judge Matt Brumley explained how similar supervision is already in place in other county positions and that it should also be applied to the library.

"I think it is important that the library be held to the same account as any other county office that they are under the purview of the judge," said another person in public comment.

The amended ordinance would require a third-party audit of the library, a library board report to the court every three months, and court oversight of library contracts.

Some residents believe this is retaliation against the current library director's opposition to the court's book restrictions this spring.

The first reading of the ordinance was held on Monday, which is something that must be read three times before a vote.

There will be another reading in July, and another in August where the court is expected to vote.