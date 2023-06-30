Reinventing the River Market

Recently the talk surrounding downtown Little Rock has centered around failing bars, a lack of parking and safety — but what can be done to change the conversation?

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For nearly three decades, the River Market in Little Rock has been highlighted as one of the capital city’s main attractions.

However, the conversations surrounding downtown have recently centered around failing bars, a lack of parking, and safety concerns. So, what needs to be done to change the conversation on President Clinton Avenue?

Just feet from where the Metro streetcar runs, Sonny Williams Steakroom has been a staple since 1999. But today, owner Jimmy Young said that the tone surrounding the area where his restaurant resides has changed.

“That’s the buzz right now, so I go out and talk to tables," Young said. "Check on people, especially my regulars. They ask me how we’re doing and if we’re going to survive. Yes, we’re fine down here."

The same cannot be said, just 500 feet to the west. The Library Kitchen and Lounge closed its doors in 2022 after three years in business. Next door, Cannibal and Craft restaurant and bar turned off the lights for good last month.

Amy Counce owns Nexus Coffee and Creative next door to the vacant spaces. Unlike her neighbors, she’s succeeded in the River Market since opening in July 2017.

“All these neighborhoods around us between Argenta, Soma, and East Village are really doing some amazing things because these businesses are pouring into their neighborhoods," Counce said. "That requires the business of the River Market as well.”

So, how does the River Market reestablish itself as a go-to destination? We asked the Executive Director of Downtown Little Rock partnership Gabe Holmstrom that very question, and he's optimistic about the situation.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the River Market to take a look at itself to rebrand and rework it,” Holmstrom said.

Holmstrom believes change all starts with the Market Hall and the amphitheater.

“Right now, it’s only open for basically lunch service during the day, and it’s not open on Sundays," Holmstrom said. "Having that setup where it can be open seven days a week with publicly accessible bathrooms where families can use the restrooms. That’s a problem we need to address, and then work with our friends in the city to continue programming at the amphitheater. Those are big events that bring people downtown.”

It's an idea Young agrees with, providing additional options other than just nightlife.

“Full outdoor activity types of things besides just the bars and restaurants," Young said. "Giving people a reason to come down here and hang out with their families. Go see a show, walk around the River Market and get some ice cream.”

Another critical issue is parking, or in some people’s eyes, a lack thereof due to the 200 spaces lost due to Interstate 30 construction.

However, a study released by the Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau in December 2021 found sufficient parking to meet pre-pandemic demand.

“This re-distribution included the use of the on-street parking system [preferred location] and public parking spaces with availability," the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau said in the report. "Overall, the on-street system and the River Market garage provided enough capacity to absorb the parking demand from the I-30 lots. Essentially, the parking system would be just above the effective capacity threshold with the loss of these spaces and the full realization of pre-pandemic demand levels.”

Holmstrom doesn't see an issue with the parking in the River Market.

“Are you going to be able to park in the lobby where you want to go? Probably not," Holmstrom said. "I maintain that’s a good thing. Me having to walk a few blocks is good for me. I would encourage people to find a place to park. It doesn't have to be right next to where you’re going. Don’t worry about walking a few blocks.”

But how safe do people feel walking from their vehicles? In early June, the city board voted to expand the current curfew for juveniles to include Friday and Saturday beginning immediately. Kids and teens must be inside every night between midnight and 5 a.m.

Holmstrom thinks much of the crime talk is a perception problem not based on statistics.

“When you start digging into the data and looking into the numbers," Holmstrom said. "Downtown is one of the safest places in the city. In addition to the police presence, we are about to roll out an ambassador program later this summer. We are going to have people in brightly covered uniforms walking up and down the street.”

The River Market is facing a crossroads, but both Young and Counce remain confident in the future.

“This is our home," Young said. "We love it here. This is a local business, and we’ve thrived down here. We’ve seen it all.”

“As we say, link arm and arm with local business down here," Counce said. "Keeping that high-quality elevated experience down here, bringing in that local flavor and experience is what matters.”