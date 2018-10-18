U.S. Representative French Hill is condemning a radio ad which he has called "appalling" and "outrageous" in "the strongest terms."
The ad, which was posted on Twitter by @notlarrysabato, was paid for by Black Americans for the President's Agenda and specifically states it was not "authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee."
In the ad, two women discuss rape allegations and mentions the Brett Kavanaugh allegations brought forth by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and two other women without naming any of them. They say they will vote for Rep. Hill and the Republicans because "we have to protect our men and boys."
"We can't afford to let white Democrats take us back to bad old days of race verdicts, life sentences and lynchings when a white girl screams rape," the ad states.
Rep. Hill said he condemns "this outrageous ad in the strongest terms."
"I do not support that message and there is no place in Arkansas for this nonsense," Hill said.
Rep. Hill is running for re-election in Arkansas's Second Congressional District against Democratic candidate Clarke Tucker and Libertarian Joe Ryne Swafford.