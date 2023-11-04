As fast food restaurants add tipping option, report finds nearly 1 in 3 Americans feels 'pressured'

A Forbes Advisor report released in Feb. 2023 found that Americans' tips are more than 11% higher when paying digitally than when they tip in cash.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the million-dollar question, or perhaps the one-dollar question on top of your $4 latte: To tip, or not to tip? And if you're tipping, how much should it be?

Jacqueline Whitmore, a national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach, said there's no easy answer.

"It has become a huge conundrum in our country," Whitmore said.

In U.S. Digital Tipping Culture in 2023, a survey released in February by Forbes Advisor, OnePoll surveyed 2,000 Americans about their tipping behaviors and emotions surrounding it. Of those surveyed, 31% of Americans, nearly one in every three, reported feeling "pressured" when it comes to tipping. Twenty-three percent of Americans feel "guilty."

Whitmore said as fast food restaurants increasingly ask for tips, as well as other vendors that use digital kiosks, she understands why these emotions come into play.

"I'm seeing [a tip option] much more in fast-food restaurants," she said. "This is something that we didn't see much of before the pandemic. So it makes the customer feel guilty if he or she doesn't leave something for the people who fixed their sandwich."

The survey found that most Americans (73%) who reported leaving a tip digitally tipped at least 11% higher than they would compared with tipping in cash.

Whitmore said at dine-in restaurants, 20% is a good rule of thumb. When it comes to take-out, 10% is appropriate.

"Think about all the work that went into putting the food into the bag, maybe you ask for extra sauces and so forth," she said.

As for fast food restaurants and coffee shops, she encouraged people to use their best judgment.

"I would say, it depends on how much work is involved for that person," Whitmore said. "If I'm asking for a latte with extra this, extra that, it really is asking for something above and beyond."

Last but not least, if a screen asks you to tip on something readymade, like a bottled or canned beverage, Whitmore says don't bother.

"They're literally just pulling it out of the case and giving it to you, so I don't think you should feel at all guilty for not tipping at all."

