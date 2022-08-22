The man was reportedly yelling at her and slapped her chest and neck area.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A man threatened to kill a woman following a road rage incident, a report from the Schertz Police Department says.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, but the report describes a person of interest who was tailgating a woman on the highway after she tried to pass him so she could exit. The woman, who we are not identifying, said she noticed the man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s driving a Jeep "aggressively on the highway."

She noticed the man began following her and was driving close to her vehicle. That's when she tapped on her brakes to get man to back off, according to the report. She also stated she was assaulted in her vehicle somewhere in the Schertz area. She was unsure as to the exact location of where the incident occurred, but she knew it was in Schertz.

The woman said her vehicle doors were locked and her windows were down due to her air conditioner being broken. She stated the man got out of his vehicle and confronted her.

The man was reportedly yelling at her and slapped her chest and neck area. According to the woman, the man made a threat to her that "he knows her plates and knows where she lives." She stated the man said "he would kill her."