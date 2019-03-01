The Arkansas Repertory Theatre named William Trice as their new artistic director on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Trice, a Little Rock native, has served as Broadway producer in New York since 2010, producing work that has earned him three Tony Awards and five nominations.

As executive artistic director, a newly-created position, Trice will be responsible for management and budgeting in addition to providing the artistic vision. He assumes his new role officially in August but has been serving as a consultant since December.

He graduated from Central High School in 1997 and appeared on The Rep stage in 1994 in a production of Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers."

"The Rep taught me what it means to be a professional theatre-maker,” Trice said. “I was lucky enough to grow up in a community that values the arts and supports institutions presenting music, dance, opera, visual arts and theatre – all with superb quality. I can't wait to come back home and help create The Rep's next edition of a great night out."