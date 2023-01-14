Nun stops attempted burglary in progress; help sought to ID suspects

"Sister Johnice hollered and kicked out the ladder from under them and commandeered the ladder. She’s one tough cookie."

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Response to Love Center is attempting to identify a couple trespassers who dared to cross Sister Mary Johnice.

According to a Facebook post by the group, "these two morons decided to climb up on the building at Response to Love Center to strip our building of our gutters and downspouts to make a few bucks at the scrap yard, thinking our downspouts are made of copper. Well too bad they are made of aluminum worth only pennies."

Sister Johnice wasn't about to let stand by, idly.

"Sister Johnice hollered and kicked out the ladder from under them and commandeered the ladder. She’s one tough cookie, I know I work for her. So, we got a couple of face photos of these Einsteins," the post said.

Sister Johnice spoke with 2 On Your Side on Sunday about the incident.

"When I opened the door there was a huge ladder standing in front of the entrance, and I yelled, 'Get out of here!' and I took that ladder and just threw it down so that the guys couldn't come down from the roof," she said.

"So they must have jumped, and that was the end. When I looked up I saw that they were trying to take some of the copper pipes that we had in the down spouts. I was not a very happy person."

Response to Love Center grabbed its surveillance footage and said it would forward photos and videos to police. In the meantime, the organization is asking for help in identifying the two men on Facebook.

"When people go and protect God's mission, this is not right. This is totally wrong," Sister Johnice said.