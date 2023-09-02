Crews still working to restore power to thousands of Arkansans

As nice as the weather has been, for some Arkansans it's not so nice. About 2,000 people are still in the dark— but linemen are working tirelessly to restore power.

ARKANSAS, USA — The clear skies that we saw on Thursday were especially good for line workers who have been working around the clock to restore power to parts of Arkansas still reeling from last week's ice storm.

"From Wednesday on, we had no electricity whatsoever," Rison resident, Andrew Roshell said.

Roshell shared that he's eager to get the power back on at his house in Rison after eight days without it.

"It was just so inconvenient," Roshell said.

For the past several days, he and his family have been making do with what they have.

"We have backup propane for heating and also for cooking," he explained.

He also has a generator.

"Our neighbors and friends have called and offered help, but well, so far, we've been managing quite well," he said.

Though, it's still not ideal.

"It's just been a challenge," he added.

Though, electric crews have continued to make progress.

Rob Roedel with Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said they're in step four out of five in the restoration process.

"We're working on tap lines. Basically, those are the lines that go from the three phases to the service lines. So we get those fixed. And the next thing we'll do is start working on service drops to people's homes," Roedel described.

They've already restored power to 16,000 people in the last week, but there's still more to go.

"We're working as fast as we can, I believe we've now been able to get to all the roads that you know, trees with roads covered up," he said.

Rodel said it's not an easy job, but outside support makes a big difference.

"We've had support crews working from 4:30 in the morning until 8:30 at night, also preparing meals for all these men, taking calls from consumers letting everybody know what's going on," he explained.

Roedel said it shouldn't be much longer until all power is restored.