Little Rock working on plan to restore Reservoir Park after tornado

The Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director says the damage at Reservoir Park alone will cost at least $1 million and take at least a year to reopen.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some places haven't been the same after an EF-3 tornado ripped through central Arkansas six months ago.

We've shown you the damage over at Burns Park, but on the other side of the river, Little Rock parks are dealing with similar struggles.

The City of Little Rock is trying to restore Reservoir Park.

"It's depressing to see all the open ground and damage still everywhere and whatnot," Little Rock resident Richard Bassett said.

Reservoir Park looks a lot different than Richard Bassett remembers it.

"It was all just completely solid trees everywhere," Bassett said.

Now, there's a lot of open space.

Bassett said he's walked other trails since Reservoir Park is closed, and he is looking forward to it reopening.

However, Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director Leland Counch said it would take a while.

"It's been really challenging to give a timeframe," Couch said. "I would have thought that insurance was faster."

While it'll take another month or two to get the funding, Couch said there's still much more cleaning up.

"We're also in the process of removing all the down and hazardous vegetation, which we've completed a majority of that," Couch said. "The site is still a massive destruction."

That destruction is why the park remains closed.

"We have to figure out what we're going to do with the ball field," Couch said. "We have to start working on the tennis courts. We're going to have somebody come out to remove all the damaged fencing on the tennis court. Reservoir Park... everything in it minus the basketball court was 100% destroyed."

In addition to fixing the park's fencing, playground, pavilions and bathrooms, Couch said they must also redo the roads.

"Not only will we have to repave," Couch said. "Some of them will actually be considered... do we remove them to redesign them? How do we mitigate for the future? How do we make things better?"

He and the city still have to figure those things out and ask for people to have patience as they devise a plan.

"This park just was a mass direct hit by the tornado," Couch said. "We're working very hard to get it back, but it's a very big challenge."

Murray Park and Rock Creek Park were also damaged by the tornado.