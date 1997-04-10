An Indiana police officer is in "very critical condition" following a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is in "very critical condition" following a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday.

State Police said Officer Seara Burton was assisting other officers with a traffic stop in the area of 12th and C streets around 6:30 p.m. Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, were conducting an "open-air sniff" of a moped operated by 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee, of Richmond. Police said the dog indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

An ISP spokesperson said "while officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds toward officers. Officer Burton was struck by the gunfire. Other officers on the scene returned fire, and Lee fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, Lee was apprehended. He was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and later transported by ambulance to Reid Hospital in Richmond."

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in "very critical condition, fighting for her life."

"Those of you who pray, I ask that you pray for her, because she could use it," Britt said.

"This is a heavy evening in our community. Ofc. Burton has been a tremendous officer. She has supported this community, she has worked hard for this community and tonight, we need to return that to her," said Richmond Mayor Dave Snow. "Tonight, she needs our prayers, our department needs our prayers, and I'm thankful that our officers were able to apprehend the assailant that committed this violence that just won't be tolerated in the city of Richmond."

A witness told 13News she heard "dozens" of gunshots in the area and saw a female officer and another man who had apparently been shot. Both were taken away in ambulances, the woman said.

On scene of officer involved shooting in Richmond. Awaiting updates from Indiana State Police. We know officer & suspect have both been taken to hospital. Conditions unknown. pic.twitter.com/xkljyuBJg2 — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) August 11, 2022

The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

Britt said his "entire department" responded to provide support for Burton and their fellow officers after the shooting happened.

"The police department is obviously devastated. She's a fine officer, and we have a family environment here," Britt said, describing some of his officers as "emotionally injured" by the incident.

State police are taking over the investigation and say there was only one suspect in the incident and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Britt called Burton "a fantastic officer" who had recently been elevated to work as a K-9 handler with the department. A Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit congratulated Burton and K-9 Brev on their graduation in April.

We are proud to welcome Officer Seara Burton and K-9 Brev as the most recent graduates of the Vohne Liche Kennels handler course. Our new K-9 team will begin their work in the community next week. Posted by Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit on Thursday, April 14, 2022

The chief also said Burton is engaged and is scheduled to be married in the coming weeks. She was sworn in as an officer four years ago this week.

Britt said it's the second time this year a Richmond officer has been injured while on duty. In February, an officer was thrown from a stolen semi. That officer returned to work only recently and was at the scene of Wednesday's shooting.

Suspect's criminal history

According to the Indiana Department of Correction, Lee has been in prison five separate times:

Feb. 28, 1994 - April 10, 1997

June 6, 1998 - June 28, 2000

Sept. 25, 2002 - Nov. 29, 2012

June 26, 2014 - March 25, 2017

May 23, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2021

Lee has been convicted on multiple charges, including possession of cocaine and multiple burglaries.

Responses from local law enforcement

Within 30 minutes of ISP announcing the shooting, thoughts and prayers started to roll in on social media.

Among the messages was a statement from IMPD North District officers that said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond Police Department and the officer who was shot on duty a short time ago. The status of the officer and details are unknown at this time."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond Police Department and the officer who was shot on duty a short time ago. The status of the officer and details are unknown at this time. Posted by North District IMPD on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The Southport Police Department, which recently marked five years since Lt. Aaron Allan was fatally shot in the line of duty, also offered prayers to Burton.

Our thoughts go out to K9 Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department after she was shot during a traffic stop earlier this evening. We pray for your recovery. Posted by Stinesville Police Department on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

This shooting comes less than two weeks after an Elwood police officer was shot and killed.

Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31.

According to Indiana State Police, Shahnavaz tried to stop a vehicle at State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County around 2 a.m.

Investigators say Carl Roy Webb Boards II got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at Shahnavaz, striking him several times.

Boards has been charged with murder and is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.