Ride for Cancer: Cyclists riding from Texas to Alaska

The longest annual charity bicycle ride in the world has made its way through Little Rock, Arkansas. Cyclists are on a 70-day journey that ends in Anchorage, Alaska.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of bicyclists from the University of Texas are in the midst of the what is known to be longest annual charity bicycle ride in the world. Their goal is to raise awareness in the fight for cancer.

Earlier this month, the "LIVESTRONG Texas 4000" team departed from Cedar Park, which is a suburb of Austin, Texas. And they are on a 70-day journey that will end in Anchorage, Alaska.

They have been cycling for a just about two weeks at this point, and they made their way into Little Rock, Arkansas on Sunday, and they had been in Hot Springs the day prior.