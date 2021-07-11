Father and son Dan and Brayden Smith say they are left mortified after attending Travis Scott’s music festival in Houston.

The Smiths are glad to be back in the natural state but say they're scarred from Friday in Houston as they describe their experience as pure chaos.

"It was just an atmosphere of everyone panicking because there was so many people crammed into the pit," said Brayden Smith.

He has attended four Travis Scott concerts in the past but says none were like this.

"The atmosphere when we got there was unsettling."

Crowds broke the gates and attempted to rush the stage. Scott encouraged this while in Rogers, Arkansas at the Walmart AMP in 2017.

“If you want to get in this pit this is your last chance right now,” Scott said while in concert, followed by screaming fans.

"They were just getting trampled and people beside me and behind me were passing out and dropping to the floor and then that space that they had would be pushed in,” Brayden said. “So, I didn't see them after that." Saying he later saw lifeless bodies. "People were turning black and blue in the face. Like, they were on the ground because they couldn't breathe

His father Dan, a distance away from Brayden toward the back of the crowd. Whenever Dan heard of possible deaths, he worried.

"At that point I was panicked, and I felt that there was a good chance that he was one of the ones down," Dan Smith said. He later received a call from his son. "It was just a huge relief to hear his voice and to know that he was ok."

Saying GOD's hand was on them that night.

"Something out of a horror movie seeing all of the lifeless bodies being passed into security."

Houston Police are investigating. Looking at videos, interviewing witnesses, and checking reports of someone being injected with drugs during the incident.

''We do have a report of a security officer, that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” said Troy Finner Houston Police Chief.

Scott released a video statement, reflecting on the incident.

''Any time I can make out anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need,” Scott said. Adding that he'll do what he can to help victims' families.