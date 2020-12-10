Roberta McCain, mother of John McCain, dies at 108

Fast facts about Roberta McCain

“Angela and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Roberta McCain. Born in Oklahoma in 1912, Roberta was a towering figure in American political and military life for more than half a century. She possessed the same candidness and maverick-streak that Arizonans came to love about her son. During his captivity, she displayed characteristic grit and resolve as the matriarch of the McCain family. Forty years later, she would play an active role in his run for president, at the age of 96. The wife of Admiral John S. McCain Jr., mother to three children, world traveler and someone who celebrated her 108th birthday in February, she leaves an incredible legacy, with a dozen grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Our prayers and sincerest condolences go out to Cindy and the entire McCain family.”