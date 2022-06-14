Rock Island shooting death suspect arrested in Arkansas

Terrionce Kitchen, who was wanted for a May 22 shooting death in Rock Island, was found in Stuttgart, Arkansas by U.S. Marshals and arrested.

A suspect in a fatal shooting in Rock Island in late May has been found and arrested in Arkansas.

Terrionce C. Kitchen, who was wanted for murder, has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Illinois, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Authorities say that the U.S. Marshals located Kitchen in Stuttgart, Arkansas and took him into custody.

Kitchen has been wanted by the Rock Island Police since May 27, after being named as a suspect in a May 22 shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Desavion Foster.