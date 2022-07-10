Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire

The Rogers Fire Department says one firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital.

ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night.

According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers.

RFD says one firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital. Officials say the firefighter was treated and released.

No further details were released.

