Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire

ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night.
According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers.
RFD says one firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital. Officials say the firefighter was treated and released.
No further details were released.
