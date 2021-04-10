18-month-old killed after being hit by vehicle in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) responded to a parking lot outside of a business on Pleasant Crossing Blvd. on Saturday, Oct. 2 just after 11 a.m. for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.
According to police, the vehicle hit an 18-month-old child.
Police say medics from Rogers Fire Department transported the 18-month-old to Mercy Hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.
There are no further details at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
