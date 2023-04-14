Arkansas roofers, contractors staying busy after tornado

Central Arkansas crews have been working hard cleaning up and rebuilding since the tornado on March 31; some people haven't stopped working since.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday saw lots of crews cleaning up tornado damage while rebuilding homes and buildings.

According to the City of Little Rock, around 3,000 structures were impacted by the EF-3 tornado on March 31.

As a result, roofing crews and contractors have been working around the clock.

"We've worked... 14 days in a row," Riley Hays Roofing Owner Riley Hays said. "Attempting to get everybody as dry as possible before more weather comes in."

Since the tornado, Hays and his roofing crew have worked on nearly 200 homes and businesses.

"A lot of people are waiting on insurance adjusters," Hays said. "When that happens, usually after they come, we'll have a few more people that need additional tarps and are ready to start doing work."

Hays said there's still a long way to go.

"When you need to step up, people step up," Hays said. "They understand the gravity of everything to rebuild it as swiftly and fast as possible before more severe weather comes in."

Scott McGibbony with Construction Arts Incorporated said they're still in the beginning stages of rebuilding.

"We're not going to work because we literally cannot show up with material and labor at the moment," McGibbony said. "We're talking to homeowners, insurance adjusters... and trying to find out what all is involved in repairing or rebuilding their home."

McGibbony explained that the tornado brought more challenges to his business.

"Interest rates, inflation and all that adds to what's already a difficult business to be in," McGibbony said. "I think this is going to be challenging, but we're going to do everything we can to help get people back together."

Hays said his goal is to get it done as soon as possible.