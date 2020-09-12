'Rosie the Elf' brings Christmas cheer to Maumelle community

What started off as a silly idea has become a mission to brighten the spirits of those who need it the most for the holidays.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Derek Price has been working with UPS for many years.

The company needed helpers to sign up and assist employees with their package deliveries. His wife Amanda decided to sign up to help her husband.

“They hired a lot of people this year for helpers and I signed up to be a helper for my husband because the trucks are so overloaded with items. I thought, 'how funny would it be to be his helper in an elf costume,'" said Price.

So she created Rosie the Elf, who's Santa's North Pole helper.

Rosie's a candy cane tester and an expert at checking Christmas lights.

Price rides around the Maumelle area dropping off UPS packages for people in the neighborhoods. Along the way she greets and spreads holiday cheer to families.

She's also on Tik Tok after her oldest son Oliver started creating video ideas for her.

"He has Tik Tok and he's the cameraman and sets it up. We put it together like a play. He's really into Broadway shows and drama."

Price would love to touch people outside of the Maumelle community, though.

Especially for those nearby that haven't been able to leave their homes or those who have experienced grief this year for the holidays.