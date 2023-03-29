Family of 6 left without car, home after vehicle rolls into living room during repossession

The freak accident has left the family without a car, their home inhabitable, and the six residents living in a hotel.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A family of six was already going through a hard time when life hit another snag - their car crashed into their Roswell home, nearly hitting a 1-year-old child.

The freak accident has left the family without a car, their home inhabitable, and the six residents living in a hotel.

This all started on March 22, when a tow truck driver arrived at Benjamin Paul's home to repossess their car. Paul said his family had been strapped for cash the last two years. After being surprised with back-to-back babies, he's been trying to catch up on bills after delivering their 6-week-old newborn.

However, the father of four said after being unable to pay the full balance or work out any resolution with their loan provider, a driver came to hook up the car and haul it away.

"I collected our car seats and valuables from the car and went back downstairs to work," Benjamin wrote in an online fundraiser for the family. "Seconds later, I heard a huge boom and the sounds of glass shattering."

The tow truck driver failed to secure their car, causing it to roll into the family's living room. Paul said when he got down the stairs, he saw his wife picking up his 1-year-old, who was just within inches of the crash.

Paul said the family has been staying in a hotel. When the incident happened, Paul said he was told it would take three weeks, but the issue is now tied up in litigation -- as companies try and figure out who is at fault.

"My wife and I talked at length if I should share this story because it's embarrassing for the family.. that's fine," Paul said. "I would rather humble myself and ask for help than suffer in silence."