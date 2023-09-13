Police searching for runaway Benton 14-year-old

The Benton Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway 14-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

14-year-old Tristan Suit was last seen on August 30th in the 1200 block of West South Street.

He is described as being 6'3" in height and weighing about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue New York hat, a Razorback hoodie, and white sneakers.