Little Rock running club gives back to owner who lost store in tornado

About 500 runners ran down Capitol Avenue on Saturday for a fundraiser to help rebuild Rock City Running, which was destroyed in the tornado on March 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas running community is fierce, and they don't waste time lending a helping hand in times of tragedy.

"I'm never at a loss for words most times," Rock City Running Owners Bill Torrey said. "But it is kind of hard."

Torrey, who many call the "Godfather of Running," has been in the community for about 40 years. While his four decades are filled with joyful memories, March 31, 2023, will go down in infamy.

The EF-3 tornado that tore through Little Rock also happened to destroy his store— Rock City Running at Colony West.

The store is currently boarded and closed.

"The doors kind of swung open... and all of a sudden it exploded inward," Torrey said. "It was just unfathomable."

Little Rock Roadrunners Club President Brent Corbitt was inside Rock City Running when the storm rolled in.

"Last Saturday, people were reaching out constantly about 'How can we help Bill? How can I help the store?'" Corbitt said.

The group decided there was no better way to help the store than by doing what Torrey loves the most— running.

About 500 runners ran down Capitol Avenue on Saturday for a fundraiser to help Torrey rebuild his store.

"Bill has always been there for us," Corbitt said.

According to the Little Rock Roadrunners, they've collected more than $50,000 from 43 states and four countries.

"It's kind of surprising in the sense that we did this all in a week," Corbitt said. "In the same sense, it shows how much people love Bill and love the people at the store."

Torrey is beyond grateful.

"If you help people, you'll be rewarded 100 times," Torrey said. "If you make somebody feel good about themselves, you'll be rewarded 100 times."

The donations will also go towards helping the Rock City Running employees while the store is closed.