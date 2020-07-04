A party was held at a residence over the weekend where an individual was quarantined after being suspected of having COVID-19. According to Russellville's mayor, that person has since tested positive for the illness.

"The COVID-19 virus is a serious enough issue to be deemed a global pandemic and has caused tens of thousands of deaths worldwide," Russellville Mayor Richard Harris said in a statement on Monday, making the announcement to the public.

The Arkansas Department of Health will conduct an investigation and is reportedly contacting those who were known to be at the party.

RELATED: Parade in Little Rock over the weekend causes concern amid COVID-19 crisis

"A disregard for the welfare of others in a situation of this type cannot be underestimated," Harris said.

If you or someone you know attended this type of get together, please contact the Arkansas Department of Health at 1-800-803-7847.

The mayor went on to point out Governor Hutchinson's directive of banning groups of 10 or more people at a time in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

"The spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community can only be constrained if we take the appropriate actions to prevent spread."

RELATED: Current timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas