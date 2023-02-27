Owens Corning announces plan to build facility, bring new jobs to Russellville

The State of Arkansas announced that Owens Corning will expand its local presence with a new 150,000-square-foot facility in Russellville.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced that Owens Corning, an Ohio-based global building and construction materials leader, will expand its local presence with a new 150,000-square-foot facility in Russellville.

This will mark the company's third expansion in the state in two years and help create 50 new jobs over two years.

“Owens Corning was looking at several locations, but Russellville stood above the rest with our dedicated workforce, competitive business environment, location, and excellent quality of life," said Dr. Megan Selman, President and CEO of the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce and Russellville Regional Economic Development Alliance. "This is an exciting day for Russellville.”

Owens Corning has maintained a presence in Arkansas since 1985 with its Fort Smith facility. The company has plans to start production in Russellville in 2025.

According to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, this marks an important step, as manufacturing is vital to the Arkansas community