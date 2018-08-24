RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A clause to band short-term rentals being considered by The City of Russellville has property owners and landlords concerned.

“How could a city dictate what landowners do with their own property?” That's the question that was posed by a landlord, concerned the city was planning to ban short-term rentals. What we found: the concerns of a few struck a nerve in many.

Monday, Aug. 20, landlords across Russellville started hearing murmurings that the city was considering an emergency ordinance to ban short-term rentals like Airbnb or VRBO.

"There are a lot of activities that go on here, with fishing tournaments, golf tournaments, parents that are here to see their kids at Arkansas Tech University. With the short-term rentals in homes, that allows them to have a more family experience,” said property owner Amanda Hamby.

A couple of families in one of the city's higher-end neighborhoods were unhappy that a nearby home was going to be rented out on a short-term basis, and took their concerns to city hall.

"There's never been any problem with these short-term rentals. Most of these people weren't even aware of how many there are in this town, that have been here 10 plus years,” Hamby continued, adding a solution was being made of a non-issue.

An emergency clause was drafted banning short-term rentals. That caused an uproar by the rental property owners. One reason, timing. Arkansas Nuclear One, Russellville's Nuclear Plant, is preparing for an "outage."

During that time, a large number of highly-skilled workers will come to the city from across the country, paying big bucks to stay in cozy homes for short periods of time.

"They can't rent something for six months when they're only going to be here a month. But you're talking about most of these people who come in, their yearly salary six digits and above,” said landlord and business owner Wes Freeman.

While the ordinance may be targeted at Airbnbs and the like, the way it was written, landlords of traditional homes, like Freeman, could also be impacted.

"Sometimes you run across renters that don't stay for the full length of their lease. If I have a couple of those happen a year, and then within a six-month period, we have a run of bad luck on a facility, what happens after that?” he asked.

"We need to get those things separated and deal with each one individually and try to come up with something that's as fair as it can be to both sides,” explained Russellville Mayor, Randy Horton Thursday. He says the solution is no longer considered an emergency and is something they're going to take their time with. "I think at the minimum, we'll end up making these some sort of special use permit so that each individual case can be reviewed in-and-of itself."

A city planning meeting is being held Monday, Aug. 27 at 5:30. While the short-term rental topic is not on the agenda, We were told the issue will be taken up for public comment.

© 2018 KTHV