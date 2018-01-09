According to the Russellville Fire Department, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, their units responded to West Main Street on a report of a large tree on a mobile home.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a fallen tree on the home with three occupants trapped inside.

A crane service was summoned due to the size of the tree.

Upon removal of the tree, firefighters extricated three victims. Two victims, a mother and a male child, were found deceased. A female child was also found but is in stable condition.

Units remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

