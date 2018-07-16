Several Arkansas Republican legislators have commented after President Donald Trump's press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senator John Boozman said on Twitter that he agreed with the assessment of United States intelligence agencies and the Senate Intelligence Committee that "Russia intervened in the 2016 election."

"I agree w/ their assessment & believe our relationship w/ Russia must consistently be viewed through this lens," Boozman tweeted. "Russia is not our friend."

Representative Steve Womack said he was "disappointed" that Trump "downplayed the very real threat Russia poses to our country and our values."

I’m disappointed the President downplayed the very real threat Russia poses to our country and our values. Make no mistake, Russia is dangerous. I thank the brave individuals in our intelligence community who work daily to keep America safe. — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) July 16, 2018

Senator Tom Cotton released a statement, saying the reason the relationship between the United States and Russia "remains at a historic low" is that "Vladimir Putin is a committed adversary of the United States."

"In the last few years alone, Russia meddled in our presidential campaign, violated arms-control treaties with the United States, invaded Ukraine, assassinated political opponents in the United Kingdom, made common cause with Iran in propping up Bashar al-Assad's outlaw regime in Syria, and cheated not only in the Olympics, but even in the Paralympics," Cotton said.

Cotton went on to say that these are not the actions of "a friend, an ally, or merely a nation with aligned interests."

"Strength is the one language for which Vladimir Putin needs no interpreter," Cotton said.

