In a meeting with local media, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the remainder of her personnel file while employed at the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS).

Rutledge gave the documents to the media after Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that DHS had to release her work history, including the reason for termination.

The lawsuit brought forth by an employee with the Democratic Party of Arkansas alleged only a part of her personnel file was released under a Freedom of Information Act request.

The new documents provided include Rutledge's disciplinary action notice, a counseling statement and a denied claim for unemployment.

Disciplinary Action Notice

According to the documents, Rutledge was given a written warning in 2007 after a social worker with Arkansas Children's Hospital was unable to contact Rutledge. The social worker was sent a subpoena to testify in a child welfare hearing on October 29, 2007. The subpoena was signed and sent by Rutledge. The social worked attempted to contact Rutledge on October 25 and 26.

There is no signature by either Rutledge or the supervisor on disciplinary action notice. The document is also not dated.

Counseling Statement

In a counseling statement in May 2007, Rutledge was made aware of four issues "that need to be dealt with."

On April 24, 2007, Rutledge missed a court date and a handwritten note on the side said that "Leslie appeared in court 15 minutes after the hearing."

No "order of custody" for a child who returned to foster care custody in February 2007 was completed as of April 29, 2007.

The statement claims that "no preparation [was] done on this case" and "some information vital to the court not being presented."

A "motion to transfer" was filed in the wrong court and there wasn't an "open case in juvenile court for which the transfer could be made."

In the employee conduct/performance expected in the future section of the statement, it said that "missing a court date is an ethical violation and thus a serious matter."

An addendum was added to the bottom of the counseling statement, which stated a letter of apology was sent to the a judge.

Unemployment Benefits Request

In 2009, Rutledge was denied unemployment benefits by the department which states she was terminated for "gross misconduct."

DHS Emails

Rutledge also provided emails where officials discuss her quitting the department. One email said that she quit to work on former Governor Mike Huckabee's 2008 presidential campaign.

Another email said she submitted her resignation on December 3, 2007.

Rutledge sent an email on that same day officially resigning from her position. Her personnel file said she was terminated, but the voluntary number which was previously circled was crossed out.

Chris Burks, lawyer for the DPA employee, said that they will contact Judge Fox to "ensure that the secret portions of her personnel file are released to the public."

