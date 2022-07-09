Arkansas runners encourage 'safety in numbers' for protection

After the tragedy of Memphis native, Eliza Fletcher, being kidnapped and murdered while on a run, a local runners group speaks about what you should do to stay safe.

CABOT, Ark. — Since the recent tragedy of Memphis native Eliza Fletcher's kidnapping and murder, the many dangers that women around the world face while they go out for a run, have been put in the spotlight.

Most women know that the dangers they face are nothing new, but one group of local runners has continued to find ways to empower themselves, despite their concerns for personal safety.

Members of the running club, Cabot Cruisers, explained that they are not only upset by what happened to Fletcher but they're also devastated and angered by the situation.

Running alone has always had its own dangers and the group has hopes that the concept of running in groups will help bring awareness to those dangers.

As a mom of three, Courtney Sheppard said that if she wants to get a run in, she has to begin her day very early.

"The only time I can run is 4:00 or 4:30 in the morning," Sheppard said.

Memphis authorities stated that Fletcher was actually abducted around a similar time.

"[She was] just going on her normal jog, [and] getting ready to go to work," Sheppard said.

Sheppard added that for years, she would typically run alone in the morning.

"It is frightening like there is a little bit of an eerie feeling," Sheppard described.

Sheppard explained that the Cabot Cruisers is made up of about 200 runners, and since she joined, she has rarely gone on runs alone.

Maggie Ashburn, much like Fletcher, is both a mom and a teacher.

"I always feel safe whenever I'm running with our group," Ashburn said.

She added that since being in a group of joggers, she has been given a better sense of safety and protection.

"A really good thing to have other people there to watch your back," Ashburn said.

She also said there are still many people who prefer to be without a group.

"I liked being alone and liked just running and getting the nerves out from the whole day," Liz Yielding, a teacher, and member of the running group said.

Yielding also expressed that letting a close family member know where you are can be helpful.

"Having someone that knows where you're going, how far you're going, and how long it should take you," she said.

She also recommended that people take things such as pepper spray or a personal safety alarm with them while on a run.

Also, the members added that if you run in the dark, it's best to have good light, run in populated areas, and have defensive items.