Safety tips to keep in mind this Spring Break

Spring Break is officially underway in the Natural State, and many are taking advantage of the nice weather. Here's some safety reminders you don't want to forget.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — As spring break begins in Arkansas, the motto for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has been "all hands on deck."

“We know everybody's dying to get out and enjoy the hopefully the really good weather,” said Stephanie Weatherington the Boating Law Administrator for Arkansas Game and Fish.

She explained that water levels are high from previous rain which is why they’ve urged people who plan to be on the water to be cautious— and pay attention to the weather.



“A lot of times people overestimate their confidence in boating and get out there and smaller crafts, smaller boats, kayaks, canoes, and they find themselves in a very bad position very quickly,” Weatherington described.

So far in 2023, there have been four fatalities involving boats despite not even being at the height of boating season yet.



“They were all preventable accidents,” said Weatherington. “One of them was alcohol involved, which we find is a heavy contributor to fatality accidents. The other ones were simply they were in boats that were not designed to be utilized the way that they were utilizing them.”

She explained that it's important to keep the tips we hear every year at the top of mind.

“Safety first life jacket. I can't stress that enough, wear your life jacket because if you find yourself in 46-degree water, you're going to need something to help keep you afloat,” said Weatherington.



Even if you don't plan on getting out on the water and instead plan to go for a hike well, there are also some tips you want to keep in mind before hitting the trails.



Officials with Hot Springs National Park explained that it’s important to keep these things in mind:

Know Your Limits Don't overestimate your abilities! Before you head out on a hike, be sure you choose a route that is fit for your hiking experience.

Plan Your Hike Pick the right trail for you and your group, have an emergency plan and be weather-ready!

What to Bring You should always bring water and food with you on all hikes. Wear proper shoes, like sturdy rubber-soled hiking boots with ankle support. Be sure to pack bug spray to keep these pests at bay!

Hike Smart If you're unsure about any part of your hike, just ask a ranger. Keep track of where you are and how long you've been out. Drink water often. Take your time, take breaks, and watch your step.

