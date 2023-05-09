Saline County Fair continues amid construction on I-30

The Saline County Fair kicks off tonight, but before you enjoy all the fun and food— you'll probably have to brave all the construction along I-30.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — If you've ever driven down I-30 going east or west, then you've probably noticed the construction going up and down a big stretch of the highway.

"We had to deal with it for the last several years as well," said Julie Kerr with the Saline County Fairground.

Despite the orange cones and the closed roads signs the show still must go on for the Saline County Fair as they kick off their festivities for another year.

"Right now our frontage road right here in front of I-30 is open and it does go both ways so please be careful," Kerr explained.

She explained that they've put on the fair for over 120 years so you can imagine the type of crowd they expect to draw.

"Give yourself plenty of time if you want to be here by six o'clock. Give yourself at least an hour to get here if you're coming from Little Rock because sometimes it could take an hour. But yes, just be mindful. It's an ordeal at times," Kerr said.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation explained that the I-30 widening project for Saline County is expected to help with congestion.

"It allows us to move the growing traffic quicker, easier, and really just help your quality of life. So you're not possibly stuck in traffic as long or you're able to get from point a to point b a little bit quicker," Parker said.

He also said the widening project consists of four and six lanes that stretch several miles into Saline County.

"It's a major project but a $180 million project has been going on for a while now," Parker added.

Despite the construction going on, Kerr said she can't wait for everyone to experience what they have to offer at this year's fair.

"We have the carnival rides here but we also have people do cultural art exhibits, arts and crafts, we have horticulture entries, and of course we have all the lovely livestock entries," Kerr said.

The fair is open through Saturday and Kerr said that while they want everyone to have fun, safety is their top priority.