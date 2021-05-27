'It was too late for us to get anything': Bryant family's home devastated after recent flooding

Cassie McNair's home was heavily damaged by recent floods in Saline County. She shared her frustrations, citing a lack of aid from Bryant and Alexander officials.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The McNair’s family home in Bryant is a total loss after flash flooding, and now they are trying to pick up the pieces to their life and figure out what will be next.



Cassie McNair has tried to salvage everything in her home that was not ruined by the flooding. She said there is only so much she can do.



“There is no local help. Bryant said even though our mailing address is Bryant, we are in Alexander. Alexander didn't have anything to offer,” Cassie McNair said.

She said because of the recent flooding in Saline County, her family is without a functioning vehicle and they are also without many clothes to wear.



“By the time it got up to the next to the top step, it was too late for us to get anything really,” she said.

McNair said she has reached out to organizations like the American Red Cross, FEMA, and local churches.

American Red Cross was able to assist the family with $800.

“Nobody has had any real assistance except for the Red Cross (who) did help some,” she said.

Brandon Guillot, director of Saline County Emergency Management, said when natural disasters such as flooding happen, their office can contact agencies like the American Red Cross to help.



“Our first priority is looking for lifesaving people like the other night who may have had flooding in their houses and may have needed rescue or those who drove into flood areas and having to rescue those,” Brandon Guillot said.

Before the Saline County Emergency Management can declare an area a disaster, the county must accumulate a significant amount of damage. That is something that Guillot said did not happen and the families who were impacted must rely on flood insurance.



“We don't have enough damage to qualify as a disaster for the state. This is why we really encourage preparedness on the part of all of our citizens,” he said.

Unfortunately, that is news that McNair did not want to hear. However, she is hopeful she can get some assistance for her family and get her life back normal.”



“I am very surprised that there is no local help for us. If there had been more people involved, then we would have a lot more help,” she said.