Saline County Judge speaks on library ordinances

The Saline County Library has been in the middle of controversy for weeks— now, we got to hear the first public comments from the county judge on the matter.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — From billboards— to tense quorum court meetings, the Saline County Library has been in the middle of controversy for weeks.

In a regular library board meeting members praised staff for their continued work as controversial regulations from the state and county add complications to the job.

"I know that things have not been easy in the past few months, with multiple threats, name-calling, extra work that has been added yet you all have continued to carry on in a very professional manner," board member Allison Nolley said.

The latest developments include an amended ordinance from the county judge that would give his position oversight for nearly all library activities; including hiring decisions.

County Judge Matt Brumley sat in on that board meeting after holding a press conference on Monday to share his first public comments on the issue.

"If something is brought to our attention in a concern if something is found to be valid, it must be addressed," Brumley explained.

Part of the debate surrounds where certain children's books can be stored at a library.

"The library should enact policies to relocate materials that are not subject matter or age appropriate for children due to their sexual content or imagery," Brumley added.

That ordinance passed the quorum court in April, and while it's not legally binding, library supporters have shared concerns over first amendment violations.

Though the judge explained how that's not the case.

"I respect others enough to sit down with them. And explicitly explain why I believe the books that I do think need to be moved and not banned," Brumley described.

So far the library hasn't moved any books, which has led to some public calls for the director's replacement.

Right now the library said only two books have been formally requested to be moved and are under the review process.

Overall, Brumley said he hopes the controversy settles with joint a solution soon.

"We are going to get where we need to be. And that is to have the very best library," he said.

The library has been searching for legal counsel as new regulations come out from the state and the county.

Nearly 100 public comments have been made over the last few months about the Saline Library.